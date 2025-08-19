Markets

Santhera Pharma Partners With Uniphar For AGAMREE Distribution In Gulf Region

August 19, 2025 — 01:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF.OB) announced that it has signed an agreement with Uniphar to manage the distribution of AGAMREE (vamorolone) across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients aged four years and older.

Sales are expected to commence on a named patient basis in the first quarter of 2026, with broader commercial availability anticipated in late 2026, pending market authorization and pricing agreement.

Santhera noted that it will receive a percentage of net sales as payment, consistent with the Company's previous distribution agreements.

