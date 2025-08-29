Markets

Santhera Pharma Partners With Ikris Pharma To Launch AGAMREE In India For DMD Treatment

August 29, 2025 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SANN.SW) announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Ikris Pharma Network to bring AGAMREE (vamorolone) to patients in India. The collaboration will focus on providing treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in individuals aged four years and older.

The agreement spans a five-year term, during which Santhera will receive a share of net sales, consistent with its previous international distribution arrangements. Initial sales in India are anticipated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025, under a named patient program.

The strategic move builds on Santhera's recent expansion efforts, following similar distribution partnerships established in Turkey and across several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Santhera said it continues to advance the global rollout of AGAMREE, reinforcing its commitment to improving access to innovative therapies for rare diseases worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.