Santhera Pharma Partners With Ikris Pharma To Launch AGAMREE In India For DMD Treatment

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SANN.SW) announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Ikris Pharma Network to bring AGAMREE (vamorolone) to patients in India. The collaboration will focus on providing treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in individuals aged four years and older.

The agreement spans a five-year term, during which Santhera will receive a share of net sales, consistent with its previous international distribution arrangements. Initial sales in India are anticipated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025, under a named patient program.

The strategic move builds on Santhera's recent expansion efforts, following similar distribution partnerships established in Turkey and across several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Santhera said it continues to advance the global rollout of AGAMREE, reinforcing its commitment to improving access to innovative therapies for rare diseases worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.