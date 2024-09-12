News & Insights

Santhera Pharma H1 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues Climb

September 12, 2024 — 01:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug maker Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (SPHDF.OB) reported Thursday that its first-half net result was a loss of 15.3 million Swiss Francs, narrower than last year's net loss of 23.3 million francs.

Loss per share was 1.35 francs, compared to loss of 2.09 francs a year ago.

The operating result amounted to a loss of 17.7 million francs, narrower than loss of 20.3 million francs in the prior year.

In the first half-year 2024, revenue from contracts with customers were 14.1 million francs, compared to prior year's 3.9 million francs.

Net sales amounted to 6.5 million francs following the launch of AGAMREE in Germany and Austria, compared to 1.0 million francs last year, arising from RAXONE which ceased following the disposal.

Santhera recognized 7.7 million francs from partners in China and North America reflecting milestones and product supply, up from 3.0 million francs last year.

