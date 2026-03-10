Markets

Santhera Pharma Appoints Marc Clausse As Chief Commercial Officer

March 10, 2026 — 02:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (SANN.SW, SPHDF), a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company, on Tuesday appointed Marc Clausse as Chief Commercial Officer effective June 1.

Chief Commercial Officer Geert Jan van Daal will retire after 11 years with the company on the same date.

Clausse will take over from Daal and will lead the company's next phase of commercial growth.

Geert Jan van Daal will remain available over the coming months to support an orderly transition.

Clausse brings more than 25 years of international experience in the life sciences industry across specialty, oncology and rare diseases.

Most recently, Clausse served as Vice President of International Strategy & Operations and UK General Manager at Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

On Monday, Santhera Pharma closed trading 3.92% higher at CHF 15.90 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

