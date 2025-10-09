Santhera Partners With Biomedica To Distribute Agamree In Russia

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (SPHDF, SANN.SW), on Thursday, announced an agreement with Biomedica Group Ltd. to distribute Agamree or vamorolone in Russia for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients aged four and above.

The sales are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

The company will receive a percentage of net sales, consistent with prior distribution agreements.

The company said that the partnership will broaden access to Agamree through regional and national managed access programs, serving about 1,400 DMD patients across Russia.

Chief Executive Officer Dario Eklund said that it will enable more children to access this important DMD treatment.

Agamree is a novel drug with a mode of action based on binding to the same receptor as glucocorticoids but modifying its downstream activity. Vamorolone is an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

On Wednesday, Santhera Pharmaceuticals closed trading 0.77% lesser at CHF 10.36 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

