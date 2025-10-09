Markets

Santhera Partners With Biomedica To Distribute Agamree In Russia

October 09, 2025 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (SPHDF, SANN.SW), on Thursday, announced an agreement with Biomedica Group Ltd. to distribute Agamree or vamorolone in Russia for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients aged four and above.

The sales are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

The company will receive a percentage of net sales, consistent with prior distribution agreements.

The company said that the partnership will broaden access to Agamree through regional and national managed access programs, serving about 1,400 DMD patients across Russia.

Chief Executive Officer Dario Eklund said that it will enable more children to access this important DMD treatment.

Agamree is a novel drug with a mode of action based on binding to the same receptor as glucocorticoids but modifying its downstream activity. Vamorolone is an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

On Wednesday, Santhera Pharmaceuticals closed trading 0.77% lesser at CHF 10.36 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.