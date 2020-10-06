Santhera halts trial of DMD drug Puldysa, launches revamp

Santhera Pharmaceuticals has halted a late-stage clinical trial of Puldysa (idebenone) in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) after data from an interim analysis concluded the study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.

"The company intends to initiate a restructuring plan for the business with a focus on retaining key functions for bringing DMD drug candidate vamorolone to patients and execute on its other pipeline programmes," it added in a statement.

