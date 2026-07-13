Santhera Expands AGAMREE Distribution Agreement With Biomedica Into Five New Markets

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SANN.SW, SPHDF), a Swiss speciality pharmaceutical company, announced on Monday the expansion of its exclusive distribution agreement with Biomedica for AGAMREE, used to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In 2025, Biomedica was originally appointed as a distributor.

The expansion includes an extension of the partnership to add five markets: Georgia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, for AGAMREE used in the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients two years of age and older.

According to the company, approximately 2,000 patients are living with DMD in these additional countries, and the expanded agreement creates a pathway to making AGAMREE available to them.

AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission (EC), the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of UK, in Switzerland by Swissmedic, in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), in Hong Kong by the Department of Health (DoH) and in Canada by Health Canada.

Santhera will continue to receive a percentage of net sales in line with the terms of the original agreement.

SANN.SW has traded between 9.38 Swiss francs and 18.84 Swiss Francs over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade (10-07-2026) at 15.22 Francs.

SANN.SW is currently down 1.45% at 15 Francs in the Swiss Market.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.