Santen’s Share Buyback Progress Update

November 01, 2024 — 03:24 am EDT

Santen Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4536) has released an update.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. has successfully repurchased over 2.2 million of its common shares, amounting to nearly 3.94 billion yen, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move aligns with their broader plan to repurchase up to 21.11 million shares by November 6, 2024, reflecting a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

