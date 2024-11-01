Santen’s Share Buyback Progress Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4536) has released an update.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. has successfully repurchased over 2.2 million of its common shares, amounting to nearly 3.94 billion yen, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move aligns with their broader plan to repurchase up to 21.11 million shares by November 6, 2024, reflecting a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:4536 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.