Santen Pharmaceutical’s Strategic Share Buyback Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4536) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. has successfully repurchased 3,729,200 common shares totaling over 6.29 billion yen as part of its share buyback program implemented in November 2024. The buyback is a strategic move to enhance shareholder value, with a maximum target of 5 million shares and a budget of 10 billion yen set by the company.

For further insights into JP:4536 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.