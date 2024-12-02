News & Insights

Santen Pharmaceutical’s Strategic Share Buyback Update

December 02, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Santen Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4536) has released an update.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. has successfully repurchased 3,729,200 common shares totaling over 6.29 billion yen as part of its share buyback program implemented in November 2024. The buyback is a strategic move to enhance shareholder value, with a maximum target of 5 million shares and a budget of 10 billion yen set by the company.

