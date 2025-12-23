BioTech

Santen Pharmaceutical Launches Verkazia In China For Severe Childhood VKC Treatment

December 23, 2025 — 02:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SNPHY, 4536.T) announced the launch of Verkazia (Ciclosporin Eye Drops III) in China for the treatment of severe vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in children and young adults. With this introduction, Santen aims to provide a new therapeutic option for patients aged four years and older who suffer from severe VKC, helping them improve their academic performance, daily activities, and overall quality of life (QOL).

Verkazia is a preservative-free eye drop designed to deliver anti-inflammatory effects. It works by selectively inhibiting cytokines produced by T-lymphocytes, thereby reducing inflammation associated with VKC.

The product is currently marketed in 11 countries and regions, including France and the United Kingdom.

Santen Pharmaceutical closed the regular market on December 22 at US$10.37 on the OTC Markets, showing no change compared to the previous trading session.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNPHY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.