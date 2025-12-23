Santen Pharmaceutical Launches Verkazia In China For Severe Childhood VKC Treatment

(RTTNews) - Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SNPHY, 4536.T) announced the launch of Verkazia (Ciclosporin Eye Drops III) in China for the treatment of severe vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in children and young adults. With this introduction, Santen aims to provide a new therapeutic option for patients aged four years and older who suffer from severe VKC, helping them improve their academic performance, daily activities, and overall quality of life (QOL).

Verkazia is a preservative-free eye drop designed to deliver anti-inflammatory effects. It works by selectively inhibiting cytokines produced by T-lymphocytes, thereby reducing inflammation associated with VKC.

The product is currently marketed in 11 countries and regions, including France and the United Kingdom.

Santen Pharmaceutical closed the regular market on December 22 at US$10.37 on the OTC Markets, showing no change compared to the previous trading session.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.