Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (SNPHF) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 10.84

The average one-year price target for Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (OTC:SNPHF) has been revised to 10.84 / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of 9.58 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.96 to a high of 13.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.86% from the latest reported closing price of 8.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Santen Pharmaceutical Co.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNPHF is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 44,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 10,441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,334K shares, representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPHF by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,646K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,600K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPHF by 0.34% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,669K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,165K shares, representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPHF by 12.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,664K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPHF by 2.74% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 2,042K shares. No change in the last quarter.

