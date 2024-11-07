News & Insights

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Reports Mixed Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Santen Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4536) has released an update.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. reported a slight revenue increase of 0.4% for the six months ending September 2024, but faced declines in core operating profit and net profit by 5.7% and 10.3% respectively. Despite these challenges, the company plans to maintain its dividend payouts, signaling confidence in its long-term financial health.

