Santen Pharmaceutical Announces Share Buyback Plan

November 07, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Santen Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4536) has released an update.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. has announced plans to repurchase up to 5 million of its own shares, valued at a maximum of JPY 10 billion, to boost capital efficiency and enhance shareholder returns. This buyback is part of Santen’s medium-term management plan and follows a completed buyback of approximately JPY 28.6 billion. The repurchase will occur from November 8, 2024, to March 21, 2025, through open-market discretionary trading.

