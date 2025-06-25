Santech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Half Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

Santech Holdings Ltd. reported significant declines in revenue and ongoing restructuring after exiting financial services.

Santech Holdings Ltd. announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025, revealing a significant decline in revenues and operational shifts. Total revenues from continuing operations dropped to nil, down from $17.4 million the previous year, as the company fully exited the overseas wealth and asset management businesses. This exit led to the reclassification of prior revenues under discontinued operations. Operating costs, including compensation and marketing expenses, also decreased to nil due to the cessation of these activities. In the two months following the exit, revenues from discontinued operations fell by 72.1% to $1.2 million. The company completed the disposal of several subsidiaries for minimal consideration, marking a complete withdrawal from financial services in Hong Kong and signaling a shift towards new opportunities in consumer and enterprise technology.

Potential Positives

Company has successfully exited from its historical businesses in overseas wealth management and asset management, allowing a shift in focus towards consumer and enterprise technology sectors.

Reduction in operating costs and expenses from continuing operations demonstrates effective cost-cutting and restructuring measures, with general and administrative expenses decreasing slightly.

Net income from discontinued operations reflects a positive outcome, reporting a gain of US$421,000 compared to a loss in the previous period.

Following disposals of subsidiaries, the company is now free of financial services licenses, enabling a clearer direction towards its technology-focused strategy.

Potential Negatives

Total revenues from continuing operations decreased to nil, down from US$17.4 million in the same period of 2023, indicating a complete exit from key business areas.

The company's accumulated deficit increased significantly from US$30.7 million to US$33.0 million, reflecting ongoing financial challenges.

The net loss from continuing operations widened to US$2.7 million, compared to a net profit of US$0.07 million in the previous year.

What are the recent financial highlights for Santech Holdings?

Santech reported a significant decrease in net revenues to nil compared to US$17.4 million in the same period last year.

Why did Santech Holdings exit the wealth management business?

The company exited the wealth management and asset management sectors to focus on consumer technology and healthcare opportunities.

What were the company’s discontinued operations results?

Discontinued operations generated net revenues of US$1.2 million in the two months ended August 31, 2024, down 72.1% from the prior year.

How did Santech's operating expenses change in the first half of 2025?

Operating expenses from continuing operations decreased significantly, with general and administrative expenses down by 4.3% to US$2.4 million.

What is Santech Holdings' new focus moving forward?

Santech Holdings is actively exploring innovative opportunities in consumer technologies and enterprise technologies after exiting financial services.

HONG KONG, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santech Holdings Ltd. (“Santech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEC) today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2024.





Santech is a Cayman Islands holding company operating through its subsidiaries in Hong Kong and United States, primarily focusing on exploring opportunities in consumer technology, consumer healthcare and enterprise technology.







First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights









Continuing Operations











Net revenues











Total revenues from continuing operations



in the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased to nil from US$17.4 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to Company having completely exited from overseas wealth management and asset management businesses during the reporting period. All remaining revenues from our prior overseas wealth management and asset management businesses during the reporting period have been reclassified under discontinued operations.









Operating Costs and Expenses











Cost of compensation and benefits from continuing operations



in the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased to nil from US$13.2 million in the same period of 2023.







Sales and marketing expenses





from continuing operations



decreased to nil from US$1.5 million in the same period of 2023.





All direct costs of revenue from overseas wealth management and asset management during the reporting period have been reclassified under discontinued operations.







General and administrative expenses





from continuing operations



in the six months ended December 31, 2024 decreased by 4.3% to US$2.4 million from US$2.5 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to ongoing cost cutting and restructuring.







Other expenses, net





from continuing operations



in the six months ended December 31, 2024 were US$0.2 million, primarily due to the losses on early termination of operating lease.







Discontinued Operations







Results of discontinued operations are as follows:











































Six Months Ended December 31, 2023





















Two Months Ended





August 31, 2024

























(US$’000)













(US$’000)





































Discontinued operations

















































Net revenues























Wealth management





2,442













11













Asset management





1,788













1,170















Total net revenues









4,230

















1,181





































Operating cost and expenses























Compensation and benefits





1,358













602













Sales and marketing expenses





315













-













General and administrative expenses





656













266













Asset impairment loss





2,158













-















Total operating cost and expenses









4,487

















868





































(Loss)/income from operations









(257









)













313





































Other expense, net









(4









)













(1









)

































Income/(loss) before income tax expense









(261









)













312















Income tax (expense)/credit





(145





)









(29





)











Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations









(406









)













283





































Gain on disposal of subsidiaries from discontinued operations, net









-

















138





































(Loss)/income for the year from discontinued operations, net of income taxes









(406









)













421



































In August 2024, the Company completely exited from its historical businesses in overseas wealth management and asset management and disposed of certain subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely, Haiyin Insurance (Hong Kong) Co., Limited and Hywin International Insurance Broker Limited for nil consideration, and Haiyin International Asset Management Limited and Hywin Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited for US$0.6 million to a third party. The disposal was completed on August 31, 2024. After the disposals, the Company no longer holds any financial services licenses or houses any personnel licensed to provide financial services in Hong Kong.









Net revenues











Total revenues from discontinued operations



in the two months ended August 31, 2024 decreased by 72.1% to US$1.2 million from US$4.2 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to cessation of operations in wealth management and asset management.









Operating Costs and Expenses











Cost of compensation and benefits from discontinued operations



in the two months ended August 31, 2024 decreased by 55.7% to US$0.6 million from US$1.4 million, in line with the decreases in transaction value of wealth management and asset management businesses.







Sales and marketing expenses



decreased to nil from US$0.3 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023, due to discontinuation of sales and marketing activities.







General and administrative expenses





from discontinued operations



in the two months ended August 31, 2024 decreased by 59.5% to US$0.3 million from US$0.7 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023.







Asset impairment loss from discontinued operations



in the six months ended December 31, 2023 represented impairment losses due to impairment of assets held in the PRC, and impairment of intangible assets including software and licenses due to disruption to our brand and our licensed financial services operations in Hong Kong.







Loss from disposal of subsidiaries under discontinued operations

















Wealth management business













Asset management business













Total

















(US$’000)













(US$’000)













(US$’000)







































Considerations received





-













641













641













Less: Net assets disposed of





(134





)









(369





)









(503





)







































(Loss)/gain from disposal of subsidiaries







(134





)











272

















138

































About Santech Holdings Limited







Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) is a technology-focused company. The Company historically served a large number of high net-worth clients in China and Hong Kong in wealth management, asset management and health management, and accumulated a large customer base. The Company has since exited or disposed of its historical businesses in financial services, and is actively exploring innovative new opportunities in technology verticals, including and not limited to consumer technologies and enterprise technologies. For more information, please visit



https://ir.santechholdings.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:







Santech Holdings Limited





Email:



ir@santechholdings.com





















SANTECH HOLDINGS LTD.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)























June 30,





2024













December 31,





2024

















(US$’000)













(US$’000)













Assets

























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





15,184













11,233













Deposits, prepayments and other current assets





320













72















Total current assets









15,504

















11,305



































Property and equipment, net





3













4













Right-of-use asset





1,235













-















Total non-current assets









1,238

















4





































Total Assets









16,742

















11,309





































Liabilities and Shareholders’ equity

























Current liabilities:























Commission payable





859













-













Income tax payable





91













-













Due to related parties





11,488













11,062













Other payables and accrued liabilities





433













7













Lease liability





1,059













-















Total current liabilities









13,930

















11,069



































Lease liability





250













-















Total non-current liabilities









250

















-





































Total Liabilities









14,180

















11,069





































Shareholders’ Equity:























Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 56,000,000* shares (28,000,000 ADS) as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively)





6













6













Additional paid-in capital





33,256













33,256













Accumulated deficit





(30,700





)









(33,022





)











Total shareholders’ equity









2,562

















240





































Total Liabilities and shareholders’ equity









16,742

















11,309





































SANTECH HOLDINGS LTD.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS







(In thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise stated)



































Six Months Ended December 31,

















2023













2024

















(US$’000)













(US$’000)





































Continuing operations

















































Net revenues























Insurance referral





17,351













-















Total net revenues









17,351

















-





































Operating cost and expenses























Compensation and benefits





13,210













-













Share-based compensation expense





102













-













Sales and marketing expenses





1,512













-













General and administrative expenses





2,469













2,364















Total operating cost and expenses









17,293

















2,364





































Income/(loss) from operations









58

















(2,364









)













Other income/(expenses)























Interest expense, net





(63





)









(17





)









Other income/(expense), net





72













(245





)











Total other income/(expense), net









9

















(262









)

































Income/(loss) before income tax expense









67

















(2,626









)











Income tax (expense)/credit





-













(117





)











Net income/(loss) from continuing operations









67

















(2,743









)





































Discontinued operations

















































(Loss)/income for the year from discontinued operations, net of income taxes









(406









)













421





































Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period









(339









)













(2,322









)

































(Loss)/income per share

























From continuing and discontinued operations























Ordinary share - Basic





(0.01





)









(0.04





)









Ordinary share - Diluted





(0.01





)









(0.04





)









ADS - Basic





(0.01





)









(0.08





)









ADS - Diluted





(0.01





)









(0.08





)































From continuing operations























Ordinary share - Basic







0.00

















(0.05









)











Ordinary share - Diluted







0.00

















(0.05









)











ADS - Basic







0.00

















(0.10









)











ADS - Diluted







0.00

















(0.10









)





















































From continuing and discontinued operations























Ordinary share - Basic







(0.01









)













0.01















Ordinary share - Diluted







(0.01









)













0.01















ADS - Basic







(0.01









)













0.02















ADS - Diluted







(0.01









)













0.02





































Weighted average number outstanding:























Ordinary share - Basic





56,000,000













56,000,000













Ordinary share - Diluted





56,000,000













56,000,000













ADS - Basic





28,000,000













28,000,000













ADS - Diluted





28,000,000













28,000,000



































SANTECH HOLDINGS LTD.









NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS







(In thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise stated)





















































































Ordinary shares













Additional





paid-in





capital













Accumulated





deficit













Total





Shareholders’





equity









































































Number of ordinary shares













Amount

































































(US$’000)













(US$’000)













(US$’000)













(US$’000)















































































































Balance as of June 30, 2024







56,000,000













6













33,256













(30,700





)









2,562





















Net loss for the period





-













-













-













(2,322





)









(2,322





)



















Balance as of December 31, 2024







56,000,000













6













33,256













(33,022





)









240



















