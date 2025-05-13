Santech Holdings Ltd. Files Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024

Santech Holdings filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, available online and upon request for shareholders.

Santech Holdings Ltd. announced on May 13, 2025, that it has filed its annual report containing audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, with the SEC. The report is accessible on the company's investor relations website and the SEC's website, and shareholders can request free hard copies. Santech, a technology-focused company that previously provided wealth and asset management services to high-net-worth clients in China and Hong Kong, has exited its financial services businesses and is now exploring innovative opportunities in consumer and enterprise technology. The press release also includes a safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks.

Santech Holdings Ltd. has filed its audited annual report for the fiscal year, providing transparency and updated financial information to investors.

The company offers free hard copies of the annual report to shareholders and ADS holders, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder communication and accessibility.

Santech is actively exploring opportunities in innovative technology verticals, indicating a strategic shift that may lead to future growth and development.

The company has a history of serving high net-worth clients, which suggests a strong foundation and potential for re-engaging with affluent markets as they pivot towards technology.

The company has exited or disposed of its historical businesses in financial services, which may raise concerns about its stability and future revenue sources.



The press release emphasizes the company's shift towards exploration in technology verticals, indicating a possible lack of a clear or established business model moving forward.



The reliance on forward-looking statements and the acknowledgment of inherent risks and uncertainties could suggest potential volatility and risks for investors.

What recent report did Santech Holdings file with the SEC?

Santech Holdings filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

How can I access Santech's annual report?

The annual report is available on Santech's investor relations website and the SEC's website.

Will Santech provide hard copies of the annual report?

Yes, Santech will provide free hard copies of the annual report to shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

What are Santech's main business focuses now?

Santech is exploring innovative opportunities in technology verticals, including consumer and enterprise technologies.

How can I contact Santech's investor relations?

You can email Santech's investor relations at ir@santechholdings.com for inquiries.

HONG KONG, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santech Holdings Ltd. (“Santech” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEC) today announced that it has filed its annual report containing its audited combined financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2025 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on Santech’s investor relations website at



https://ir.santechholdings.com



and on the SEC's website at



http://www.sec.gov



. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be sent to



ir@santechholdings.com



.







About Santech Holdings Limited







Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) is a technology-focused company. The Company historically served a large number of high net-worth clients in China and Hong Kong in wealth management, asset management and health management, and accumulated a large customer base. The Company has since exited or disposed of its historical businesses in financial services, and is actively exploring innovative new opportunities in technology verticals, including and not limited to consumer technologies and enterprise technologies. For more information, please visit



https://ir.santechholdings.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:







Santech Holdings Limited





Email:



ir@santechholdings.com





