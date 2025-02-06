Santech Holdings Limited Receives Extension from Nasdaq for Annual Report Filing Deadline

Santech Holdings receives Nasdaq extension to file its Annual Report, with a new deadline of May 14, 2025.

Santech Holdings Limited has received an extension from Nasdaq to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, in light of its previous non-compliance with listing rules. Originally required to submit a plan to regain compliance by January 21, 2025, Santech submitted the plan on time, prompting Nasdaq to grant an exception, allowing the company until May 14, 2025, to complete the filing. If Santech fails to meet this deadline, it may face delisting but can appeal to a Hearings Panel. Santech is focused on completing the filing as soon as possible. The company is transitioning from its historical financial services and health management businesses to new technology opportunities in areas like retail and social e-commerce.

Santech Holdings Limited has received an extension from Nasdaq for filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F, allowing more time to regain compliance with listing rules.

This extension signifies Nasdaq's acknowledgment of Santech's efforts to address compliance issues, which may positively influence investor confidence.

The company is actively working to complete the filing by the new deadline of May 14, 2025, demonstrating its commitment to regulatory compliance and maintaining its listing status.

Company has received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq for failing to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F, indicating ongoing compliance issues.

Santech has a deadline extension but risks delisting if it fails to meet the new deadline of May 14, 2025, which could severely impact its stock and investor confidence.

The press release highlights a significant shift in Santech's business focus after exiting historical businesses, raising concerns about its future direction and stability.

What extension has Nasdaq granted Santech regarding its Annual Report?

Nasdaq has granted Santech an extension to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F by May 14, 2025.

What is the reason for Santech's extension from Nasdaq?

Santech received a deficiency letter for not filing its Annual Report on time, prompting Nasdaq to grant an extension.

What will happen if Santech fails to file by the new deadline?

If Santech does not file by May 14, 2025, Nasdaq may issue a notice of delisting.

What type of company is Santech Holdings Limited?

Santech Holdings Limited is a consumer-focused technology company exploring new opportunities in technology and e-commerce.

Where can I find more information about Santech Holdings Limited?

More information can be found on Santech's investor relations website at https://ir.santechholdings.com.

HONG KONG, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) (“Santech” or the “Company”) announced today that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) has determined to grant Santech an exception to Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) of Nasdaq’s Listing Rules (the “Rules”), giving Santech an extension of the deadline to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 (the “Filing”).





As Santech announced in its press release dated November 25, 2024, Santech received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq stating that Santech is not in compliance with the Rules because it has not yet filed the Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Nasdaq indicated that Santech had 60 calendar days, or no later than January 21, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance (the “Plan”).





Santech timely submitted a Plan to Nasdaq. Based on its further review, Nasdaq has determined to grant an exception to the filing deadline under the Rules to enable Santech to regain compliance with the Rules. Under the terms of the exception, Santech must file the Filing on or before May 14, 2025. In the event Santech does not satisfy the terms of the exception, Nasdaq will provide Santech with written notification that its securities will be delisted, at which time Santech may appeal Nasdaq’s determination to a Hearings Panel.





Santech is working diligently to complete the Filing and aims to file the report as soon as practicable, on or before May 14, 2025.







About Santech Holdings Limited







Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) is a consumer-focused technology company. The Company historically served a large number of high net-worth clients in China in financial services and health management, and accumulated a large customer base. The Company has exited or disposed of its historical businesses in financial services and is actively exploring innovative new opportunities in technology, including but not limited to new retail, social e-commerce and metaverse. For more information, please visit https://ir.santechholdings.com.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:







Santech Holdings Limited





Email:





ir@santechholdings.com







