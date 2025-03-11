Santech Holdings Limited Announces Board and Management Changes to Strengthen Corporate Governance and Expertise

Santech Holdings Limited announces changes to its Board and management to enhance governance and expertise.

Santech Holdings Limited announced significant changes to its Board of directors and senior management aimed at enhancing corporate governance and expertise. Mr. Han Hongwei and Madame Wang Dian have been removed from the Board due to their inability to fulfill their duties. Lawrence Wai Lok has been appointed as the new Chairman and CEO, tasked with leading the company's restructuring and strategic transformation efforts. Additionally, two new independent directors, Howard Chan and Geoffrey Kam, have been appointed to provide expertise in finance, accounting, and legal matters. Chan has extensive experience in corporate finance, while Kam is a solicitor with a broad litigation background. The company, previously focused on financial services and health management, is now shifting towards innovative opportunities in technology, including retail and social e-commerce.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Lawrence Wai Lok as Chairman and CEO may provide strong leadership and strategic direction for the company's restructuring and transformation efforts.

Appointment of new Independent Directors with extensive experience in finance and legal matters enhances the board's expertise and strengthens corporate governance.

The Audit Committee is now composed entirely of independent directors, which may increase transparency and accountability in the company's financial practices.

The company is actively exploring innovative opportunities in technology, indicating a strategic shift towards growth areas such as new retail, social e-commerce, and metaverse engagement.

Potential Negatives

Removal of directors Han Hongwei and Madame Wang Dian indicates possible internal issues or governance challenges within the Board.

Leadership restructuring with the appointment of Lawrence Wai Lok as both Chairman and CEO may raise concerns about concentration of power and lack of independent oversight.

The transition away from historical business sectors in financial services to new areas may signal instability or challenges in the company’s strategic direction and operational focus.

FAQ

What changes were made to Santech Holdings Limited's Board of Directors?

Santech Holdings Limited removed directors Mr. Han Hongwei and Madame Wang Dian and appointed Lawrence Wai Lok as Chairman and CEO.

Who are the new Independent Directors at Santech Holdings?

The new Independent Directors are Mr. Howard Chan and Mr. Geoffrey Kam, who bring expertise in finance and law.

What roles will Lawrence Wai Lok assume at Santech Holdings?

Lawrence Wai Lok will serve as both Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, leading the company's restructuring efforts.

How will the Audit Committee of Santech Holdings be structured?

The Audit Committee will consist entirely of independent directors: Janet Chen, Joel Gallo, and Howard Chan.

What is Santech Holdings Limited's focus moving forward?

The company aims to explore new opportunities in technology, including areas like retail, social e-commerce, and the metaverse.

HONG KONG, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) (the “Company”), today announced a number of changes to its Board of directors and senior management, as well as changes to enhance corporate governance and bring additional expertise to its Board of directors.





As Mr. Han Hongwei and Madame Wang Dian were unable to fulfil their duties as directors of the Company for an extended period of time, the Board has resolved to remove them from their positions on the Board of directors.





The Board has appointed Lawrence Wai Lok as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Lok will also assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and will continue to lead the Company’s efforts in restructuring and strategic transformation going forward.





In order to continuously strengthen the Company’s corporate governance, and to enlist additional expertise in the fields of legal, finance and accounting to the Board, the Board has also appointed two new Independent Directors to the Board, namely Mr. Howard Chan, and Mr. Geoffrey Kam, effective immediately.





Mr. Howard Chan, aged 39, is a Certified Public Accountant in the United States. Mr. Chan has extensive experience in corporate finance and transaction advisory in mainland China and Hong Kong. From 2022 to 2025, Mr. Chan was a Director of Corporate Finance and Capital Markets Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle, based in Shanghai, focusing on real estate equity and debt advisory and investment sales for institutional clients in mainland China. Prior to that, Mr. Chan worked in various corporate finance, capital markets, and transaction advisory roles at Ernst and Young, Manulife, Cushman & Wakefield, and Briscoe Wong Ferrier in both Hong Kong and mainland China. Mr. Chan received his Master of Finance from Tsinghua University in 2013, and his bachelor degree in Business Administration from Albertson College of Idaho in 2006.





Mr. Chan will also join the Audit Committee of the Board. The Audit Committee of the Board is now comprised entirely of three independent directors, namely Janet Chen, Joel Gallo, and Howard Chan.





Mr. Geoffrey Kam, aged 42, is a solicitor practicing in Hong Kong. Mr. Kam has wide experience in a broad range of litigation matters including commercial litigation, contract disputes, criminal litigation, family laws, and wills and probate matters. Mr. Kam is currently a Consultant at Messrs. Boase Cohen & Collins. Previously Mr. Kam was a Partner at a law firm in Hong Kong. Mr. Kam holds dual degrees in law and commerce from Monash University in Melbourne and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Kam also actively serves the community and public bodies in Hong Kong, most recently serving as a member of the Hong Kong SAR government’s Panel of Film Censorship Advisers, and the Law Society of Hong Kong’s Members Benefit Committee.





Lawrence Wai Lok, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are making changes. Step by step we are rebuilding our businesses, and we are seeking new growth opportunities. I also want to thank our past and present Board members for all of their contributions to the Company.”







About Santech Holdings Limited







Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) is a consumer-focused technology company. The Company historically served a large number of high net-worth clients in China in financial services and health management, and accumulated a large customer base. The Company has exited or disposed of its historical businesses in financial services and is actively exploring innovative new opportunities in technology, including but not limited to new retail, social e-commerce and metaverse. For more information, please visit https://ir.santechholdings.com.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:







Santech Holdings Limited





Email:



ir@santechholdings.com





