Santech announces 180-day extension to regain Nasdaq compliance

Santech (STEC) announced that it has received an extension of the period to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market’s the minimum bid price requirement. On December 4, the company received a letter from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq notifying the company that, while the company has not regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, Nasdaq has determined that the company is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until May 26, 2025 to regain compliance.

