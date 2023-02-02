Santander's Q4 net profit rises 1% compared to same period in 2021

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 1% from the same period in 2021 as higher revenues from lending and fees offset higher provisions and one-off charges.

Santander reported a net profit of 2.29 billion euros ($2.52 billion) in the October to December period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 2.07 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.