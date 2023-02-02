US Markets
Santander's Q4 net profit rises 1% compared to same period in 2021

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

February 02, 2023 — 12:52 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 1% from the same period in 2021 as higher revenues from lending and fees offset higher provisions and one-off charges.

Santander reported a net profit of 2.29 billion euros ($2.52 billion) in the October to December period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 2.07 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

