Santander's Polish unit profit jumps, but shares dip 2%

By Mateusz Rabiega

GDANSK, April 25 (Reuters) - The Polish arm of Spain's Santander SPL1.WA, SAN.MC narrowly beat market expectations with a 24% jump in quarterly net profit, though shares still dipped more than 2% in morning trading.

Growth in quarterly consolidated pre-tax profit at Santander Bank Polska was led by an almost 38% jump in net interest income to 3.09 billion zlotys ($742.04 million), after interest rates rose in 2022 and the group's key credit portfolios grew.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated the bank would report a net profit of 1.17 billion zlotys.

Share volumes were thin, exaggerating price moves early on Tuesday, and sentiment was weak around the world, said Lukasz Janczak, an analyst from Erste Group, commenting about the share price reaction, adding it likely did not relate to the first-quarter results, where net profit jumped to 1.19 billion zlotys ($285.77 million).

"We have had overall decline on the whole stock market .WIG, futures in United States are in the red, DAX .DAXXDAX falls a bit (...)", Janczak said.

Janczak and Michal Konarski from mBank's brokerage said investors may have locked in profits too, following recent gains in the bank's shares.

The rise in net profit came despite a four-fold increase in legal provisions in relation to foreign currency mortgage loans to 420.6 million zlotys.

Return on equity (ROE) stood at 12.4% at the end of the first quarter, up from 8.6% in the first quarter of 2022, while the lender's cost-to-income ratio dropped to 33.8% from 39.8% with high income growth.

At 0858 GMT, shares were down 0.6%.

($1 = 4.1642 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Bernadette Baum)

