Santander's Mexico arm to launch digital bank by March 2024

By Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres

MERIDA, Mexico, March 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican arm BXMSB.MX of Spain's Banco Santander SAN.MC plans to launch digital lender Openbank by the end of March 2024 to offer checking accounts, credit cards and other services over time, the head of the local unit said on Thursday.

"We need to 'tropicalize' it and make it fit for the Mexican market and regulation," Santander's Mexico country head Felipe Garcia told Reuters in an interview, adding that because the digital bank already operates in Argentina and some European countries the operation will not be starting from scratch.

Santander last month valued its Mexican business at around 8.1 billion euros with the launch of a voluntary tender offer to acquire shares it does not own, a step towards its de-listing.

The unit is Mexico's third-biggest bank by the size of its credit portfolio and managed some 810 billion pesos ($43.23 billion) at the end of last year, according to data from the national banking regulator.

Its shares closed Thursday at 24.20 pesos, a slight gain of 0.12% from the day before.

($1 = 18.7385 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Sarah Morland and Jamie Freed)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.