Santander's chairman Ana Botin increases shares in bank by 1 million - regulator

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

The chairman of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin, last week bought 1 million shares in the bank, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.

MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain's Santander , Ana Botin, last week bought 1 million shares in the bank, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday. She paid between 3.64 euros and 3.69 euros per share, according to regulatory filing, adding to share acquisitions in October and December. Shares in Santander were up 0.7% at 3.58 euros shortly after the market opened on Monday. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Ashifa Kassam) ((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SANTANDER CHAIRMAN/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters