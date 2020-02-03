Santander's chairman Ana Botin increases shares in bank by 1 million - regulator

MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain's Santander , Ana Botin, last week bought 1 million shares in the bank, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday. She paid between 3.64 euros and 3.69 euros per share, according to regulatory filing, adding to share acquisitions in October and December. Shares in Santander were up 0.7% at 3.58 euros shortly after the market opened on Monday. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Ashifa Kassam) ((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SANTANDER CHAIRMAN/ (URGENT)

