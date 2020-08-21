Santander UK dips into dollar market

LONDON, Aug 21 (IFR) - Santander UK Group Holdings, rated Baa1/BBB/A, returned to the US bond market last Monday, selling US$1bn of senior paper to strengthen its regulatory capital base after the Spanish parent took record losses in the second quarter.

Taking advantage of a strong backdrop in the US high-grade market and the relative absence of senior bank paper from European lenders, the Spanish-owned bank was able to garner attractive pricing in what was the UK subsidiary's third US dollar deal this year.

The six-year non-call five issue was priced at par to yield 1.532% for a spread of 125bp over Treasuries, inside initial price thoughts of plus 150bp area and at the tight end of the plus 125bp–130bp fair value range calculated by two bankers away from the trade.

Even with Yankee high-grade bank volumes up this year, much of that supply of late has taken the form of subordinated debt, according to IFR data.

Senior bonds have been rarer, providing a lift for Santander's deal, say bankers.

"Yankee supply has been pretty light and new issue concessions across the market have been quite low, so this should go well," one banker said.

In the previous week, HSBC priced a US$3.5bn two-part senior unsecured bond offering that included a US$2bn 1.645% six-year non-call five tranche that came at a spread of 135bp over Treasuries.

Santander priced the deal in line with or even slightly tight to HSBC's six-year non-call five that was trading in the context of 127bp over, according to MarketAxess data.

This comes as the economic fallout from Covid-19 impacts profits at UK financial institutions, which have reported higher than expected credit losses this year.

Santander UK has increased its provisions for expected credit losses by £318m, or 37%, since December 31 2019 to £1.181bn, it said in its half-year financial report.

The last time Santander came to the US dollar market was in May, when its subsidiary Santander Holdings USA, rated Baa3/BBB+/BBB+, priced a US$1bn five-year senior note offering at 315bp over Treasuries.

That same 3.45% 2025 issue was last week trading at a G-spread of 153.7bp.

The UK subsidiary was last in the dollar market in February with a covered bond offering due 2023, and before that in January, when Santander UK PLC issued 2.10% 2023 bonds that were trading on Monday at a spread of 42bp over Treasuries, according to MarketAxess data.

Santander UK's trade demonstrated the attractiveness of the US dollar market versus alternative currencies for international issuers, as it was deemed to have been priced about 20bp inside an equivalent euro-denominated trade.

Bankers said that other banks may also, therefore, favour the US dollar market while it remains open in the run-up to Labor Day, instead of the euro market, which is yet to reopen after the Q2 earnings season.

"It's still a problem [for the euro market] that even when an issuer decides they want to print something, it's very challenging to beat the US dollar market," said a syndicate banker.

"We're scheduled for a reasonably busy week of US dollar issuance."

A banker at one of Santander UK's leads agreed.

"The other factor is we've got a US election coming up in three months and we've got the continuing trade war between the US and China, both of which have the potential to increase volatility."

"So getting out into the market in dollars ahead of those events is pretty sensible."

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Santander were active bookrunners on Monday's trade.

