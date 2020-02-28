US Markets

Santander to acquire fintech from its Brazilian unit - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA has reached an agreement to sell its financial startup Superdigital to a European subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC for 270 million reais ($61.53 million), according to a filing on Friday.

The Brazilian unit said that after the sale, the Spanish group plans to launch Superdigital virtual wallets in more countries. Superdigital, which was acquired by Santander Brasil in 2017, has 1.9 million accounts.

($1 = 4.3878 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

