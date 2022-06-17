Santander set to appoint Hector Grisi as new CEO - Bloomberg News

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC is set to appoint insider Hector Grisi as its chief executive officer, replacing long-time executive Jose Antonio Alvarez, who is exiting the lender, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Grisi, 55, is expected to take over fully in early 2023 following a transition period, according to people familiar with the move cited by Bloomberg who asked not to be named ahead of an announcement.

Santander declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.