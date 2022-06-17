US Markets
Santander set to appoint Hector Grisi as new CEO - Bloomberg News

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Spain's Santander is set to appoint insider Hector Grisi as its chief executive officer, replacing long-time executive Jose Antonio Alvarez, who is exiting the lender, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Grisi, 55, is expected to take over fully in early 2023 following a transition period, according to people familiar with the move cited by Bloomberg who asked not to be named ahead of an announcement.

Santander declined to comment.

