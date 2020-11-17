Santander says cost-savings are best achieved through domestic consolidation

By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell SABE.MC expects to see a first outcome of its merger negotiations with bigger rival BBVA BBVA.MC in the coming weeks, its Chief Executive Officer Jaime Guardiola said on Tuesday.

The two banks said on Monday that they were in talks to create Spain's second-biggest domestic lender by assets, the latest move in the accelerating consolidation of the Spanish banking sector.

"We are at the beginning of the talks, no decisions have been taken, we have initiated a due diligence, and in the coming weeks we will know what the outcome is," Guardiola told a conference.

A BBVA/Sabadell merger would mark a significant step in the consolidation of Spain's banking sector, coming after Caixabank agreed in September to buy Bankia for 4.3 billion euros.

European lenders are struggling to cope with record low interest rates, and the economic downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is forcing them to focus on further cost cuts, on a standalone basis or through tie-ups.

At the same event, Santander's Chief Executive Officer, Jose Antonio Alvarez, said that cost-savings to improve profitability were easier to achieve through domestic consolidation than among lenders in different European countries.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo

