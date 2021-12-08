Santander raises stake in its Mexican unit to 96.2% for about $385 mln

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander SAN.MC said on Wednesday that it had increased its stake in its unit Santander Mexico BSMXB.MX to 96.2% from 91.6% for about $385 million after expiration of the tender offer acceptance period.

Santander will pay 5.17 billion Mexican pesos ($246.3 million) for Santander Mexico shares and $138.5 million for its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on December 10.

At the end of October, Santander increased by 10.4% its offer to buy out the 8.3% stake it does not already own in its Mexican unit, a move seeking to strengthen its grip on its Latin American businesses.

($1 = 21.0060 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Tomas Cobos)

