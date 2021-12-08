US Markets
SAN

Santander raises stake in its Mexican unit to 96.2% for about $385 mln

Contributor
Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Spain's Banco Santander said on Wednesday that it had increased its stake in its unit Santander Mexico to 96.2% from 91.6% for about $385 million after expiration of the tender offer acceptance period.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander SAN.MC said on Wednesday that it had increased its stake in its unit Santander Mexico BSMXB.MX to 96.2% from 91.6% for about $385 million after expiration of the tender offer acceptance period.

Santander will pay 5.17 billion Mexican pesos ($246.3 million) for Santander Mexico shares and $138.5 million for its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on December 10.

At the end of October, Santander increased by 10.4% its offer to buy out the 8.3% stake it does not already own in its Mexican unit, a move seeking to strengthen its grip on its Latin American businesses.

($1 = 21.0060 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Tomas Cobos)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular