Santander raises its interim cash dividend by 39%

MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Tuesday said its board had approved an interim cash dividend of 0.081 euros per share against its 2023 results, a 39% increase from a year ago.

The dividend is equivalent to around 25% of the group's underlying profit in the first half of 2023, the euro zone second-biggest lender by market value said.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona)

