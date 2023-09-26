News & Insights

Santander raises its interim cash dividend by 39%

September 26, 2023 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Tuesday said its board had approved an interim cash dividend of 0.081 euros per share against its 2023 results, a 39% increase from a year ago.

The dividend is equivalent to around 25% of the group's underlying profit in the first half of 2023, the euro zone second-biggest lender by market value said.

