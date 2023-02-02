Santander Q4 net rises 1% as rising revenues offset higher provisions

Adds details on provisions, lending income

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 1% from the same period in 2021 as rising revenues from lending offset higher provisions set aside anticipating an uncertain economic environment.

The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value reported a net profit of 2.29 billion euros ($2.52 billion) in the October to December period.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 2.07 billion euros.

Loan loss provisions more than doubled in the quarter to 3.02 billion euros, mainly in the United States and Brazil, compared to same quarter of 2021, and was slightly below analysts' forecasts of 3.08 billion euros.

Net interest income, earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 17% to 10.2 billion euros in the quarter, broadly in line with the 10.15 billion euros forecast by analysts, on the back of higher interest rates.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

