US Markets
SAN

Santander Q4 net rises 1% as rising revenues offset higher provisions

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

February 02, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

Adds details on provisions, lending income

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 1% from the same period in 2021 as rising revenues from lending offset higher provisions set aside anticipating an uncertain economic environment.

The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value reported a net profit of 2.29 billion euros ($2.52 billion) in the October to December period.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 2.07 billion euros.

Loan loss provisions more than doubled in the quarter to 3.02 billion euros, mainly in the United States and Brazil, compared to same quarter of 2021, and was slightly below analysts' forecasts of 3.08 billion euros.

Net interest income, earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 17% to 10.2 billion euros in the quarter, broadly in line with the 10.15 billion euros forecast by analysts, on the back of higher interest rates.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.