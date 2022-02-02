US Markets
Santander Q4 net profit rises eight-fold on lower provisions

Jesús Aguado Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Spain's Santander on Wednesday reported an eight-fold rise in fourth quarter net profit in 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier thanks to a release of COVID-related provisions which contributed to lower loan loss impairments.

Net profit in the quarter was also supported by a solid underlying banking performance in the United States and Britain.

In the October to December period, the euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value reported a net profit of 2.28 billion euros ($2.57 billion), in line with forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters.

Most Popular