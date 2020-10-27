Santander Q3 net profit more than trebles y/y on lower one-off charges

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Tuesday said its net profit more than trebled in the third quarter to 1.75 billion euros ($2.07 billion) compared to the same period a year ago when earnings were affected by multimillion one-off charges in the U.K.

($1 = 0.8465 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

