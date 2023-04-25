News & Insights

Santander Q1 net profit up in Europe, offsetting weaker Brazil and U.S. units

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 25, 2023 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

Adds details on net profit, impact on bank levy

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Tuesday said its net profit in the first quarter rose 1% compared to the same period of 2022 thanks to higher lending income, especially in Europe, which offset a weaker performance in Brazil and the United States.

The euro zone second-biggest lender in terms of market value booked a net profit of 2.57 billion euros ($2.84 billion) despite an impact of 224 million euros from a in Spain. Analysts polled by Reuters expected Santander to post a net profit of 2.45 billion euros.

Excluding the effect of the tax, profit rose 10% year-on-year in the quarter.

Higher revenues also helped Santander increase its return-on tangible equity ratio (ROTE), a measure of profitability, to 14.4% from 13.37% at the end of 2022.

In a higher interest rates environment, the bank reaffirmed its ROTE target of above 15% by the end of 2023.

($1 = 0.9048 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

