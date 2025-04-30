Markets

Santander Q1 Attributable Profit Rises; On Track To Meet Its 2025 Targets

April 30, 2025 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Santander reported a record attributable profit of 3.40 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025, a 19% increase from last year due to record net fee income and lower costs. Earnings per share was 0.21 euros, up 26%. Underlying profit to the parent was 3.40 billion euros, up 19%.

Revenue rose 1% to 15.5 billion euros. Santander added nine million customers, bringing the total to 175 million. Total income increased 1%, or up 5% in constant euros, to 15.54 billion euros. Net interest income was flat, or up 4% in constant euros, excluding Argentina.

Santander is on track to meet its 2025 targets with approximately 62 billion euros revenue, and mid-high single digit growth net fee income in constant euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BSBR
SAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.