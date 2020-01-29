Santander Polish unit profit slumps 36% on CHF mortgage provisions

Poland's biggest non-state lender Santander Bank Polska posted a 36% slump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the bank set aside millions of zloty for court cases concerning foreign currency mortgages.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.