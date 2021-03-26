US Markets
Santander offers to buy 8.3% outstanding stake in Mexican unit

Spain's Banco Santander said on Friday it has offered to buy the 8.3% stake in its Mexican unit it doesn't already own.

The bank offered to pay 24 Mexican pesos per share of Banco Santander Mexico BSMXB.MX that represents a 24% premium on the closing price of March 25 and a total of about 550 million euros ($648.01 million).

($1 = 20.6020 Mexican pesos)

($1 = 0.8488 euros)

