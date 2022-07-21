US Markets
Santander Mexico unit says CEO to step down at end December, names replacement

Banco Santander's Mexico unit said in a statement to Mexico's main stock exchange on Thursday that its board approved Felipe Garcia as the bank's incoming chief executive, set to replace Hector Grisi, who will step down at the end of December.

