Santander Mexico says management skills should take precedence in Citibanamex sale

MEXICO CITY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Experience and management skills should take precedence over the nationality of who ultimately bids to acquire Citigroup's Mexican consumer banking arm Citibanamex, a top executive of Banco Santander's Mexico unit SAN.MC said on Friday.

Asked about Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's pledge to return the bank to Mexican hands, chief financial officer Didier Mena said: "My opinion is that nationality of the capital should be less relevant than who manages the bank."

Citigroup last month said it would sell Citibanamex, ending a two decade retail presence in Mexico and prompting Lopez Obrador to call for domestic investors to snap up the assets and "Mexicanize" the bank.

Citibanamex has drawn interest from Spain's Santander, Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX and others.

Mena said he did not think Citigroup would rule out a potential bidder because of its nationality. "If Citi rules out foreign players they will end up with very little potential interested parties."

Analysts have said that Mexico's largest bank, the local arm of Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC, would likely face antitrust issues in buying Citibanamex but Banorte would be unlikely to.

