Santander may take Brazilian payments firm Getnet private, filing says

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC may take Brazilian payments company Getnet GETT3.SA, GETT11.SA private seven months after the subsidiary made its trading debut on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, a securities filing showed late on Thursday.

Getnet, a direct subsidiary of Santander's PagoNxt Merchant Solutions, said its controlling shareholder intends to purchase all of the outstanding shares in the company and take it private.

The move would apply to shares and units listed in Brazil and to American Depositary Shares (ADSs) traded on the Nasdaq, Getnet said, without specifying the reasons for it.

The company, formally known as Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento SA, made its trading debut in October 2021 with a market value of 7.3 billion reais.

Getnet said its controlling shareholder will offer 2.36 reais per common or preferred share and 4.72 reais per unit to purchase the outstanding stocks, implying a 29.3% premium over Thursday's closing price of 3.65 reais per unit.

Shares of Getnet, which was once part of Brazil's main stock index Bovespa .BVSP, have fallen 33.7% since its trading debut.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Paul Simao)

