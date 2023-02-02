SAN

Santander is not interested in potential acquisition of Orange Bank

February 02, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Emma Pinedo for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC is not interested in the potential acquisition of Orange Bank ORAN.PA, the mobile banking unit of Orange, chairman Ana Botin said on Thursday.

Les Echos reported on Wednesday that French banks BNP Paribas BNPPA.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and Societe Generale SOGN.PA were mulling a bid for Orange Bank.

The newspaper added that Spanish bank Santander and U.S. private equity fund Cerberus were also considering a bid.

"We are not interested in Orange," Botin said during the annual earnings press conference in Madrid.

