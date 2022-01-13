Markets

Santander Holdings USA Extends Expiration Date Of Tender Offer For Santander Consumer USA

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Santander Holdings USA, Inc. has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) not already owned by SHUSA for $41.50 per share. The tender offer is now scheduled to expire on January 20, 2022.

Approximately 13.0 million shares of common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings have been tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer as of January 12, 2022.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSBR SAN SC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular