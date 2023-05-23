News & Insights

Santander head Botin warns against more regulation in banking sector

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

May 23, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - The chairman of Spain's Santander SAN.MC, Ana Botin, warned on Tuesday against more regulation in the financial sector and said that in part mismanagement was to blame for the recent banking turmoil in the sector.

"The one thing I would say first is we have to do a good diagnosis, but the one thing we don't need is more regulation," the also head of the trade body IIF said at an event in Brussels.

