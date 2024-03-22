News & Insights

US Markets
SAN

Santander expects over 6 bln euros in dividends, buybacks against 2024 results

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 22, 2024 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, March 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Friday said it expected to pay over 6 billion euros ($6.50 billion) in dividends and share buybacks against 2024 results.

The euro zone second-biggest lender by market value also said that the lender's executive chair Ana Botin is expected to confirm at the bank's annual shareholders meeting on Friday that it is on track to meet its 2024 targets.

Shareholders are also expected to approve a total shareholder remuneration of 5.5 billion euros against its record 2023 results.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.