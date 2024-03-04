Santander cuts 320 US jobs in digital shift, source says

Changes sourcing, adds details on percentage of job cuts in paragraph 2, bank statement in 3, 4, details on U.S. bank in 6 to 8

March 3 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander SAN.MC has cut around 320 jobs in the United States as it seeks to focus more on digital operations, a person familiar with the matter said.

Santander said in a statement that the lender was evolving its U.S. business, investing in digital capabilities and simplified processes to adapt to changing customer needs.

"These steps have resulted in an update to our staffing model that impacts a small percentage of our branch colleagues," the bank said.

The staff cuts were first reported by Bloomberg News.

The move comes as Santander aims to launch a fully digital platform in the United States this summer in its consumer and commercial units.

In 2023, net profit in the United States fell 48% to 932 million euros after a 49% rise in provisions.

