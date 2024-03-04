News & Insights

Santander cuts 320 US jobs in digital shift, source says

March 04, 2024 — 03:53 am EST

Written by Disha Mishra and Jesus Aguado for Reuters ->

March 3 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander SAN.MC has cut around 320 jobs in the United States as it seeks to focus more on digital operations, a person familiar with the matter said.

Santander said in a statement that the lender was evolving its U.S. business, investing in digital capabilities and simplified processes to adapt to changing customer needs.

"These steps have resulted in an update to our staffing model that impacts a small percentage of our branch colleagues," the bank said.

The move comes as Santander aims to launch a fully digital platform in the United States this summer in its consumer and commercial units.

In 2023, net profit in the United States fell 48% to 932 million euros after a 49% rise in provisions.

