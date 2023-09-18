News & Insights

Santander creates two new global businesses for retail and consumer units

September 18, 2023 — 02:50 pm EDT

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander SAN.MC on Monday said that it is consolidating its retail, commercial and consumer activities across all markets under two new global businesses, which are Retail and Commercial and Digital Consumer Bank.

"The changes align these businesses with Santander's current, global model in Corporate and Investment Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance and Payments," it said in a statement.

The bank said this will help it achieve the strategic goals outlined at its Investor Day in February, such as adding 40 million customers by 2025 and increasing its return on tangible equity (ROTE) to 15-17%.

