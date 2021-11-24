Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.35, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SC was $42.35, representing a -0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.42 and a 108.01% increase over the 52 week low of $20.36.

SC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). SC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.06. Zacks Investment Research reports SC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 203.83%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SC as a top-10 holding:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNDA with an increase of 4.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SC at 0.36%.

