Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.89, the dividend yield is 2.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SC was $34.89, representing a -1.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.37 and a 172.79% increase over the 52 week low of $12.79.

SC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and NIO Inc. (NIO). SC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.4. Zacks Investment Research reports SC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 110.2%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 37.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SC at 3.02%.

