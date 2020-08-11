Dividends
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2020

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.35, the dividend yield is 4.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SC was $19.35, representing a -28.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.21 and a 98.67% increase over the 52 week low of $9.74.

SC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). SC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports SC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -95.63%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SC as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)
  • WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)
  • Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF (HDGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZM with an increase of 52.08% over the last 100 days. DDIV has the highest percent weighting of SC at 3.62%.

