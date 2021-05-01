Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Held Back By Insufficient Growth Even After Shares Climb 25%

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last month alone. The annual gain comes to 127% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Even after such a large jump in price, Santander Consumer USA Holdings may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.4x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 21x and even P/E's higher than 42x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:SC Price Based on Past Earnings May 1st 2021

Is There Any Growth For Santander Consumer USA Holdings?

Santander Consumer USA Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 146% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 51% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 11% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 15% each year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Santander Consumer USA Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Santander Consumer USA Holdings' P/E?

Santander Consumer USA Holdings' recent share price jump still sees its P/E sitting firmly flat on the ground. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Santander Consumer USA Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Santander Consumer USA Holdings (at least 2 which can't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

