Santander Consumer (SC) Stock Up 2.3% on Q4 Earnings Beat

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. SC rallied 2.3% in response to fourth quarter and 2020 results. Quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share easily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. Also, the bottom line was significantly above 43 cents earned in the year-ago quarter.



Results benefited from higher revenues on the back of increased originations. Also, credit costs witnessed a fall during the quarter. However, rise in operating expenses was an undermining factor.



Net income was $521.5 million, up from $146.1 million in the prior-year quarter.



In 2020, earnings per share of $2.87 beat the consensus estimate of $2.31 and was marginally up year over year. Net income declined 8.4% to $910.9 million.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues were $1.32 billion, up 21% year over year.



In 2020, total revenues grew 2.4% to $4.83 billion.



Net finance and other interest income totaled $1.34 billion, up 15.6% year over year.



Total other loss was $15.4 million compared with $64 million a year ago.



Operating expenses increased 2.9% to $318.3 million, mainly due to higher compensation and benefits costs.



As of Dec 31, 2020, net finance receivables, loans and leases were $27 billion, down 2.7% year over year. Total originations during the reported quarter of $6.4 billion grew 5.4%.

Credit Quality Improves

Provision for credit losses plunged 53.4% year over year to $254.1 million.



Further, the total net charge-offs ratio was 3.5%, down from 8.2% in the prior-year quarter. Also, end-of-period delinquency ratio on loans held for investment was 3.2%, down from 5.1%.

Solid Capital & Profitability Ratios

As of Dec 31, 2020, Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.6% compared with 14.8% on Dec 31, 2019.



Return on average assets was 4.3% as of Dec 31, 2020, up from 1.2% in the prior-year period. Further, return on average equity was 38.8%, up from 8.0%.

Our View

Santander Consumer is well positioned for revenue growth, as the economy gradually recovers and demand for consumer loans improves. However, elevated expenses pose a major headwind.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Quote

Currently, Santander Consumer carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Consumer Lenders

Ally Financial’s ALLY fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. Also, the bottom line surged 68.4% from the year-ago figure.



Sallie Mae’s SLM fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.15 (on core basis) handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with 33 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



Navient Corporation NAVI reported fourth-quarter 2020 core earnings per share of 88 cents that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. Also, the bottom line was above the year-ago quarter figure of 69 cents.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SLM Corporation (SLM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.