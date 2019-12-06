Santander Consumer Bank Nordics publishes green bond framework

LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - Santander Consumer Bank Nordics has today published its Green Bond Framework enabling the issuance of green bonds.

As a leader in the financing of vehicles in the Nordics, Santander Consumer Bank Nordics has a relevant role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility. The Green Bond Framework is focused on loans and lease contracts for electric powertrain passenger vehicles (EVs). The Eligible Green Loans under this Framework comply with the recommendation of the Technical Expert Group report on the EU Taxonomy and follow the ICMA Green Bond Principles.

Green bonds issued under this Framework also directly advance on SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and contribute to Environmental Objective 1 (Climate Change Mitigation), via increasing clean / climate neutral mobility.

Santander Consumer Bank Nordics has worked with ING as Sole Green Structuring Advisor to establish its Green Bond Framework.

The following relevant documents are available on Santander Consumer Bank Nordics website:

Green Bond Framework

Second Party Opinion from Sustainalytics

Technical consultant report on the EVs Eligible Green Loan Portfolio by Multiconsult

Pre-issuance impact report on the Eligible Green Loan Portfolio

All documents are available at:

https://www.santanderconsumer.no/om-oss/investor-relations/green-bonds/

(Reporting by Helene Durand)

((helene.durand@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 3469; Reuters Messaging: helene.durand.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.